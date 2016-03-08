Napoli set to add huge release clause in Lozano contract

Serie A giants Napoli are set to add a massive release clause in the contract that Hirving Lozano will sign at the club.



The Mexican is expected to arrive in the city of Naples today and this will be followed by a medical with the club and the signing of the contract at the partenopei.



Sky Italia claim that this contract will have a release clause of atleast 130 million euros in his deal and the exact figure will be defined in the coming few weeks. He will sign a four-year deal and is joining Napoli for a fee of 38 million euros.



