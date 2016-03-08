Napoli set to challenge Juventus and Inter for Salzburg duo
09 October at 16:45Serie A giants Napoli are looking to challenge Inter and Juventus in the pursuit of Erling Haaland and Dominik Szoboszlai.
Napoli and their sporting director Christian Guintoli will take advantage of the international break to rearrange ideas with regard to market objectives. The stop in the activity of the first team is the occasion to take stock with the directors on the profiles followed with the greatest attention on the European scene.
We understand that Napoli are laying down the foundation for two Salzburg players in Haaland and Szobozlai- players who Napoli will face in their Champions League group stage game.
Both the players have been linked with Inter and Juve but Napoli have also now started to track both of them. The partenopei would like to continue the reinforcement policy undertaken by Aurelio De Laurentiis with the purchase of already strong players after the signatures of Hirving Lozano and Eljif Elmas.
There is a chance that during the group stage game involving the two teams, Napoli could directly talk with Salzburg about the two young stars to trump Inter and Juve.
