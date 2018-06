Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski is set to hold talks with the partenopei to discuss a contract renewal at the club.Zielinski joined Napoli from Udinese in the summer of 2016 for a 16 million euros fee and has done well for the club since then. This past season, the Pole appeared in 36 Serie A games for Napoli, scoring four times and assisting twice.Corriere dello Sport understand that Napoli want to hand the midfielder a new contract this summer.Aurelio Di Laurentiis recently called Zielinski's agent and they will hold a meeting in the next few days about handing the player a new deal.The new deal will last till the summer of 2023 and while Zielinski's current contract has a release clause of 65 million euros, it will either be removed or increased in the new contract.Zielinski has drawn links with Liverpool and Chelsea in recent weeks.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)