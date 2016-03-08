Napoli set to hijack De Paul's Inter move?

Napoli look set to hijack Inter’s transfer of Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese. An agreement already found with Inter for the Argentine, but reports suggest Udinese will choose to listen to other offers.



The most important offer for the Argentine playmaker today is no longer that of the Nerazzurri. According to Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport the Napoli jumped dramatically in advantage both for the excellent relationships that already exist with Udinese and for more attractive figures and perspectives.



De Laurentiis has already met the owner Pozzo approaching the 35 million euro request for De Paul and inserting in the deal the possibility to complete the purchase of either Kevin Lasagna or, Seko Fofana.



Both would fit into a much broader discourse of club partnership that has already begun in the past with Inler, Zielinski, Allan and continued last summer with Karnezis and Meret. Who will be the next?





