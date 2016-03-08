Napoli set to make improved offer for Real Betis midfielder
14 June at 11:55Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly looking to make an increased offer for Real Betis midfielder Fabian Ruiz.
It was reported that Napoli are interested in bringing Ruiz to the Stadio San Paolo this summer and had even made an opening offer for the midfielder. The 22-year-old scored thrice and assisted six times for Betis this season.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Napoli are set to make another offer for the player, after the first one was pegged back by Betis.
The first offer was in the region of 25 million euros, despite Betis valuation of 32 million euros. While Real Madrid too are interested, Napoli want to sign him by offering a higher fee for the signature.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
