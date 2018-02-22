E ora la festa ! pic.twitter.com/lpUsusDZn7 — AurelioDeLaurentiis (@ADeLaurentiis) 20 maggio 2018

Napoli beat Crotone today by a 2-1 score line as they hit the 90 point plateau (they ended the 2017-18 season with 91 points). It is the first time that a Serie A team hits the 90 point mark and still fails to win the league title. Even so, Napoli had a great season. At the end of the Napoli-Crotone game, Aurelio De Laurentiis celebrated their season as he went down in the locker-room with champagne! You can view De Laurentiis' tweet bellow as he seemed very satisfied with his club's season anyhow...