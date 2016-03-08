Napoli, speculation mounts regarding Insigne’s future

Insigne’s current situation has suddenly become a hot topic. After his outburst following the draw with Sassuolo, there have been many rumours that the reason for his discontent is not limited to the recent criticisms that he has received from the Napoli fans, but rather that he is yearning for a move away from Naples. This idea is backed up by his appointment of Mino Raiola as his agent. An agent who as consistently been employed by players seeking big moves to Europe’s elite clubs.



Insigne is now 28 and has genuine aspirations to win trophies, and compete on the highest stages, so who could be better to probe potential interest in the player from abroad than the Italian-Dutch super-agent? According to Il Mattino Insigne is contemplating a move in the summer. They claim that there the feeling in the dressing room has changed following Sarri’s departure last summer, and Insigne now feels like his cycle at Napoli may be complete. In addition to this he remains to be convinced by Ancelotti’s tactics, and he feels restricted in Mapoli’s 4-4-2 formation.



Napoli have not made their position known on the attacker, but it is believed that they no longer see the striker as indispensable. Mino Raiola is expected to play a big role in the player’s future, with Napoli interested in another of his clients, Mexican Hirving Lozano of PSV, as a replacement for Insigne if he were to leave the club.

