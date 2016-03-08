Napoli sporting director Giuntoli and Raiola meet to finalise last details

The negotiations for the transfer of Kostas Manolas to Napoli are carrying on until the bitter end on the evening.



This evening there was a meeting in Montecarlo between the director of sport from Napoli Giuntoli and Raiola, the agent of the Greek defender, to file the last details securing the deal.



Giuntoli will remain in the Principality tomorrow, too,



Roma are waiting however, there is confidence to close this deal between tonight and tomorrow.



Manolas is expected to join Napoli with Diawara going the other way, however, the deal will remain separate for FFP reasons.



