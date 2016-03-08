Napoli sporting director Giuntoli and Raiola meet to finalise last details

29 June at 00:00
The negotiations for the transfer of Kostas Manolas to Napoli are carrying on until the bitter end on the evening.
 
This evening there was a meeting in Montecarlo between the director of sport from Napoli Giuntoli and Raiola, the agent of the Greek defender, to file the last details securing the deal.
 
Giuntoli will remain in the Principality tomorrow, too,
 
Roma are waiting however, there is confidence to close this deal between tonight and tomorrow.
 
Manolas is expected to join Napoli with Diawara going the other way, however, the deal will remain separate for FFP reasons.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
Roma

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.