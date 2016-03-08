Napoli sporting director in Madrid to secure James Rodriguez deal
08 July at 23:35The race for the signature of James Rodriguez is hotting up, according to Sky Sports.
Napoli remains interested in the player but they face competition from Atletico Madrid.
Sky reports that today there was an acceleration for the player as sporting director Giuntoli was in Madrid to negotiate a deal with Los Blancos.
Jorge Mendes, the Colombian’s agent, was also in the Spanish capital to meet with the Napoli sporting director.
Head coach Ancelotti again affirmed his admiration from James, who he has worked with in Madrid and at Bayern Munich.
"He is a player I know well and he is of true quality. Unfortunately, he is not a Napoli player yet...maybe he never will be, or maybe he will!
"Let's talk about James once he becomes a Napoli player, as we do with other players. If today a manager from another club spoke about a Napoli player, I wouldn't be happy," said Ancelotti.
However, the Serie A runners up face competition from Atletico Madrid and therefore much act fast.
