Napoli star announces Man Utd snub
29 May at 17:00Napoli star Dries Mertens has announced that he won’t be leaving the club in the summer despite a € 28 million release clause included in his contract.
The Belgian striker was one of Serie A’s most prolific strikers over the last couple of years and the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti has convinced the former Psv to confirm his stay at the San Paolo for one more season.
“I’ve already talked to Ancelotti. He wants me to stay and he asked me if I wanted to stay at Napoli. He was persuasive, really persuasive”, the 30-year-old told Belgian media on Tuesday.
“The last season was really tough. Mentally it was very hard because we did 91 points but that was not enough to win the league. It has never happened in Italy and this still hurts. I’m feeling well for the World Cup, now I need to work hard after a week of holidays.”
