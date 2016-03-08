Kalidou Koulibaly has said that he could join

The Napoli defender has been playing a starring role for Senegal, as the Lions of the Teranga are fighting for a place in the Round of 16 in a wide-open Group H.

The Partenopei star moved to Italy three years ago, and has since developed into a star, one who by fans both in Naples and outside.

He has been linked to Chelsea a lot, with recent reports indicating that

​Koulibaly’s comments come in light of comments made by Diego Maradona, who believes that the Senegalese man would play for Barça or Real Madrid if he wasn’t black.

“I don’t know, everyone chooses the players they want, you can’t force a club to pick a player according to the colour of his skin,” he told French magazine SoFoot.

“I only know that I have been impeccable on and off the pitch, then I let executives make the decisions. Some players of colour are in the best clubs and I hope to be a part of them one day.

“Maybe I’ll see things differently at the end of my career, but right now I prefer to play my trump card.”