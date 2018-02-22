Napoli star confirms Sarri will join Chelsea

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne has dropped a big hint about the fact that Maurizio Sarri is set to become the next Chelsea manager.



Insigne has become a very important player for Napoli over the last two seasons and has even captured the interest of some clubs across Europe. This season, Insigne appeared 37 times in the Serie A for Napoli, scoring eight times and assisting 11 times for the partenopei.



In an interview that the Italian recently gave to Corriere dello Sport, he all but confirmed that Sarri is the next Chelsea manager. He said: "If I sit on the Chelsea bench, I will be happy because he did well with Napoli and our football was appreciated by everyone.



"I wish him good luck and I hope he brings his mentality there".



Reports have been suggestive of the fact that Sarri is likely to be the next Chelsea manager and Insigne has all but confirmed the same.



Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)