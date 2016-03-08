Napoli star could leave in the summer amid interest from abroad
06 February at 15:10Rino Gattuso has recovered all of his players. After Maksimovic, Allan, Fabian Ruiz and Mertens, Koulibaly is also ready to return to playing with the team. The defender hasn't played since early December when he suffered a muscle injury.
The potential dream couple with Manolas is about to be recomposed, but the operations completed during the January market can draw completely different scenarios. From Hellas Verona, the Partenopei have already secured Amir Rrahmani for the summer.
In addition to him, Marash Kumbulla is another Verona man that Napoli are following. An agreement between the clubs has already been defined, but the Italian-Albanian footballer has taken time and waits for the summer to evaluate the proposals of Inter and some English teams.
Noves that foreshadow a change in the backline, which also could result in the departure of Koulibaly. Certainly, the player would guarantee Napoli a good amount of money. After 6 years together, the time may have come to say goodbye, as Calciomercato.com highlights.
