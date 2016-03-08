Napoli star Fabian Ruiz on his Spain debut: 'It was a dream come true'

08 June at 17:35
Napoli star Fabian Ruiz has said that making his debut for the Spanish national team was a dream come true for him.

Ruiz joined Napoli last summer from Real Betis after the partenopei triggered his release clause. Since his arrival, the midfielder has impressed under Carlo Ancelotti and was one of the club's most impressive players.

 
After his debut for Spain against Faroe Islands, Fabian posted on Twitter: "Yesterday was one of the best days of my career. I made one of my dreams debuting with the Spanish national team. Emotions, joy, pride, so many emotions on such an important day for me. Thanks to everyone who supported me to get here. Thank you also for your messages."

