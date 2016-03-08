Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne has said that Barcelona superstar Lionele Messi is better than new Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo.Insigne was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport and he talked about Carlo Ancelotti and was also asked about Juventus' capture of Ronaldo.He said: "If Cristiano Ronaldo has won five golden balls, there will be a reason for tha. His talents are not in question. But for what I mean in football, Messi is the best."