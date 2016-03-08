Napoli star reveals what happened the night after Liverpool

Simone Verdi has spoken during an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss: “It’s been a wonderful week for me: after the defeat against Juventus, celebrating that night against Liverpool together with our supporters has been a priceless emotion. I will carry it in the heart for all my life”.



The 26-years-old winger, newcomer at Napoli from Bologna during the last summer transfer window, had his debut in the Champions League during the match that the side managed by Ancelotti won against Liverpool: Verdi replaced Fabian Ruiz, coming on the pitch from the bench at the 22’ of the second half.



The victory against Liverpool has immediately given new impetus to the Napoli ambitions of passing the round in Champions League, after the disappointing draw at Marakanà of Belgrade with Red Star in the first match of the groups stage.



Verdi, who has praised Ancelotti for his attitude towards the players, has spoken even about the willing to conquer again a place in the Italian squad: “It’s one of my targets, but now the main thing is to work to do well for Napoli. At that point, the national team can be a consequence”.



Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli