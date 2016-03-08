Napoli star robbed and threatened with gun after Liverpool clash
04 October at 11:00Napoli star Arkadiusz Milik didn’t have a good nigh yesterday after the Azzurri’s Champions League win against Liverpool. According to Il Mattino, the Poland striker was robbed at gunpoint last night as he made his return at home after the San Paolo win.
According to the Italian paper, Milik was stopped by the robbers a few meters away from the gates of his home in the ‘strada Varcaturo’. The striker was threatened with a gun pointed at his face with the criminals who forced him to give them his Rolex before running away from the scene.
A night of fear for the former Ajax striker with Police who are investigating the armed robbery.
Milik arrived in Naples in summer 2016 and has been quite unlucky with injuries during his time at the San Paolo. Yesterday night things could have gone much worse for him but, luckily, the robbery only cost him a Rolex.
Go to comments