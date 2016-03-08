Napoli star unhappy at losing 50% of his monthly salary due to the fines

Napoli’s players have started to receive their fines today for their protest earlier this month against the training camp imposed by president Aurelio De Laurentiis, with Allan the most upset, according to a report from Italian broadcaster Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder, who is contracted to the Partenopei until 2023, has had 50% of his monthly salary cut due to the fines, leaving him incredibly annoyed and upset. Due to his high value and unhappiness at the club, he could leave in the upcoming two January transfer windows as De Laurentiis looks to sell players in order to reinvest in the squad next summer.Allan has been an important player for coach Carlo Ancelotti this season, making 12 appearances across all competitions. He has provided one assist for the Neapolitan club, in their 1-1 draw against SPAL last month. He has started all of his 12 appearances.Apollo Heyes