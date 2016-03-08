Napoli star wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal set for new contract
26 August at 18:30Over the summer, Chelsea and their newly appointed manager Maurizio Sarri wanted to bring Napoli’s Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski. Sarri already brought Jorginho with him from Naples; after leaving Napoli to become the head coach at Chelsea.
Zielinski was not only a target of Chelsea but Arsenal and Liverpool were also reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old. According to what has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are now set to renew Zielinski’s contract with the club; tying him to the side until 2023.
Furthermore, as per reports from Rai Sport, the new contract will include a 100 million euro release clause; likely to discourage interest from the Premier League – or, alternatively, to help the club make money off the star if there is enough interest.
Zielinski signed for Napoli from Udinese in 2016, for a fee of around €14 million; whilst the midfielder also has 36 caps for the Polish national team, making his debut in 2013.
