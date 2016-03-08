Napoli star 'wanted in London', agent reveals
28 January at 17:10Bruno Satin, agent of Napoli defender Malcuit has admitted that his client is wanted in the Premier League, more specifically, in London. "Malcuit is a very original guy", Satin told Radio CRC. "He has this strange air that make him more recognizable when he plays. Everybody has fun with him. His nickname is 'carbonara'. He has many friends at Napoli, especially Mertens. They are close friends. I suggested Napoli to sign him because they were struggling to close the Lainer deal".
"There is a football club in London that want to sign a right-back and has asked information about him. His permanence in Naples, however, is not in doubt. Arsenal? Could be them, but it's not sure. Malcuit feels well in Naples and is happy to work with Carlo Ancelotti".
Malcuit joined Napoli from Lille on a € 12 million deal last summer. The Frenchman has 12 appearances and one assist with the Partenopei so far this season.
