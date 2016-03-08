Napoli stars push for €60m Serie A revelation to snub Juve & Chelsea
13 October at 15:45Krzystof Piatek is experiencing an incredible start to his Serie A career and after impressing in the first league rounds, he could be a potential reinforcement for Napoli, who already have a duo of Polish players in their side who could push the 23-year-old striker to the Partenopei.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Aurelio De Laurentiis and sporting director Giuntoli were very impressed by Piatek, but Genoa are reportedly asking for 60 million euros in return for his services.
But Napoli could have a secret weapon, that is a mini Polish colony of Arkadiusz Milik and Piotr Zielinski already present at the club. The two Napoli stars could act as "sponsors" of the player.
This "sponsoring" might have already happened or might be taking place since the three are currently together in the national team, possibly discussing even this, with Piatek being linked to the likes of Chelsea and Juventus in the last weeks.
For now, Piatek to Napoli is only a hypothesis, but the club is very interested. There were contacts with Genoa as well as a draft of negotiations. Genoa owner Preziosi evaluates the player at 60 million euros, while for Napoli, for now, Piatek is worth only 25 million euros.
