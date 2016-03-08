Napoli still hopeful of signing Lille’s Pepe

Italian Serie A outfit Napoli are still hopeful of signing Lille’s highly-rated winger Nicolas Pepe, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.



It was reported in the recent days that English Premier League giants Arsenal are closing in on the signature of the Ivory Coast international after the Ligue 1 outfit accepted an offer of €80 million.



However, as per the new reports, Napoli, who have already identified the 24-year-old as one of the prime target to bolster their attacking option, will come up with an improve bid to hijack Arsenal’s move for the player who had an outstanding time during the 2018-19 campaign.

