Stanislav Lobotka still on Napoli’s radar, the

The Celta Vigo midfielder - who played 34 games last season for the Galician side - was targeted by the Azzurri as well as Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but the deal never really materialized.

The Partenopei had eventually settled on young talent Fabian Ruiz instead, ending their interest in Lobotka, who is 23 years old.

Or has it? The Corriere claims that a January deal is being discussed, as Lobotka is seen as someone who can come in handy in the thick of the season in the winter.