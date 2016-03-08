Napoli are attempting to beat Besiktas to the

Napoli have joined the race to nab David Ospina, according to local paper Il Mattino.

The outlet believes that the Azzurri - who lost Pepe Reina to Milan in the summer - see the Colombian No.1 as a viable solution in goal.

Another advantage: the arrival of Bernd Leno has seen Ospina slip to third in the goalkeeping rankings, and he doesn’t have that many teams after him. One that is very keen is former team Nice, who sold him to Arsenal in 2014 for €4 million.

Besiktas are seen as the main team in the race, and have already met with the 29-year-old shotstopper. Trouble is, the Turkish Superlig side is only willing to offer a loan.

Cristiano Giuntoli has been chasing him for a while, though has yet to agree to a price. Napoli seem to be skimping here, as they are unwilling to pay €3.5m for Standard’s Memo Ochoa.

They still need a starting keeper, however...