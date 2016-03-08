Napoli still keen on James: Jorge Mendes expected in Naples

25 July at 13:30
Italian Serie A outfit Napoli are still interested in signing Real Madrid playmaker James Rodrgiuez. 

Calciomercato.com can confirm that the Columbia international is still Carlo Ancelotti’s number one target in the ongoing transfer and that the Naples-based club’s hierarchy is determined to make their manager happy by giving him the player he really wants. 

It is believed that there is an agreement in place between Rodriguez and the Azzurri, however agreement with Real is the problem as both parties are clearly poles apart. 

Rodriguez’s agent Jorge Mendes is expected to meet Ancelotti on Thursday where details about a potential deal will be discussed. 

Mendes is also likely to meet Napoli President De Laurentiis to look for the right formula to seal the deal for the 28-year-old. 

As things stand, Spanish side Atletico Madrid are favourites to land the former AS Monaco attacking midfielder as they are ready to match Real’s player valuation of €40 million. 

However, with the injury to young winger Marco Asensio, there is a serious possibility that Rodriguez might end up staying with the Los Blancos for another season.
 

