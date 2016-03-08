Napoli, still no deal with Torino for Verdi
30 August at 16:45According to Libero via Calciomercato.com, Torino will have to give Napoli a new offer for Simone Verdi, if they are to secure the 27-year-old Italian striker before the transfer window closes on Monday. The Granata have followed Verdi for most of this summer but have yet to finalise the deal with the Neapolitan club and will now have to work hard this weekend to secure the forward’s signature. Torino’s failure to qualify for the Europa League may motivate them to push for a deal.
Apollo Heyes
