Napoli still optimistic of signing James Rodriguez

Italian Serie A giants Napoli are still confident of signing Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, as per Il Mattino.



The Colombia international was linked with a move away from the Spanish capital at the beginning of the transfer window.



However, with an injury to winger Marco Asensio, things have changed in Madrid and now head coach Zinendine Zidane is ready to work with the former FC Porto attacking winger.



But as per the latest development, the Naples-based club are still hopeful of landing the former AS Monaco attacker in the ongoing transfer window and the club hierarchy believe that it is now a matter of time before they will hear a ‘yes’ from the Spanish capital.

