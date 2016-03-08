Napoli striker Milik: 'We tried to win for so man years but we can't..'
15 July at 14:35Napoli striker Arek Milik has said that the partenopei have tried to win the Scudetto for so many years but they can't do it because of the Juventus dominance.
Despite Napoli looking for a striker this summer, Milik is expected to be the club's first choice striker. The club has been linked with moves for Hirving Lozano, Gonzalo Higuain and Mauro Icardi.
In an interview that he recently gave to Sky Sports, he said: "We want to win for so many years but we can't do it. Juve has had a great season, especially in the first months when they were all winning and it was difficult for us to keep up with them. This year, as always, we want to try, then let's see what happens.
"We have a coach with great experience. My last season was good but I know I can do better, help the team better and score more. I work on the field and am focused on that, not on what is told by journalists. I'm not thinking about what the president, the coach, say, and if they want to buy a new striker. Sarri? His choice, he is a great professional and we must respect him. "
