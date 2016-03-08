Napoli striker weeks after his gunpoint robber: 'I'll buy a toy watch now'
17 October at 19:45Napoli striker has given more details about the time when he was recently robbed at gunpoint following the partenopei's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.
Milik was recently talking to Polish television program Prosto w Szczene and he revealed that while no one pointed a gun at his head, he was pretty rattled by the incident.
The striker said: "Nobody pointed a gun at my head, it was enough to knock at the glass of the car: it was half past midnight, I was with my family but if I had been alone I would have acted in the same way.
"It was unpleasant, after the robbery I received a dozen messages from people I do not know on Instagram and they asked me what had happened. I felt uncomfortable.
"Naples is a normal city, yet they pay attention to watches and jewels, so maybe the Neapolitans do not put them on show.I had the watch and then I was not in Naples but near my house, I did not expect it, not being in the city.
"I knew that even Marek Hamsik went through a similar situation twice: on one occasion. Now I'll buy a toy watch, like the rubber ones you can eat. "
