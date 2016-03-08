Napoli, summit scheduled with Llorente's agents
28 August at 22:30
According to the sources of Calciomercato.com, a summit is expected in Naples tomorrow, led by the Partenopei's sporting director Cristiano Guintoli and the agents of Fernando Llorente.
In addition to the brother of the Spanish striker, Jesus, Guintoli also expects Frank Trimboli and Paolo Busardò, who met with Inter in Milan today, but not for Llorente. Therefore, as reported by us, the deal could be closed tomorrow.
The objective of the Partenopei is to continue the negotiations, at least, for the former Juventus man, who is a free agent. Up front, he would give Carlo Ancelotti physical presence that the team currently is missing, currently playing Mertens as the striker.
It remains to be seen if the negotiations will be closed tomorrow, though it certainly seems to be close. In any case, it would be a good signing by Ancelotti's team, considering the last season the Spanish striker had at Tottenham.
