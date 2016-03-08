Napoli sweat on Mertens fitness ahead of Arsenal clash
01 April at 15:35Napoli star striker Dries Mertens has picked up an injury and fans of the Partenopei fear the Belgian could skip the opening Europa League clash against Arsenal next week.
Napoli revealed Mertens' injury with an official statement today: "After the win against Roma, training have been resumed at our technical center", Napoli's official announcement reads. Ospina is back to training, while Hysaj and Mertens have undergone treatments. The defender was substituted for precautional reasons in Rome while the striker has been diagnosed with a light traumatic injury at his fibula".
Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne is also a doubt for both Europa League clashes against the Gunners.
Napoli beat Roma 4-1 yesterday and sit second in the Serie A table. The Italians are among the favourites to lift the Europa League together with Arsenal and Chelsea. Ancelotti hopes to face the Gunners in London next week with at least one between Mertens and Insigne.
Go to comments