Napoli take the day off following their defeat at Empoli, and will now focus on preparing for Arsenal

As the Gazzetta dello Sport reveals, after the defeat against Empoli, Napoli had a day off. A day to reset. Carlo Ancelotti gave his players a day off, because on Wednesday night - although they were disappointed by the poor performance, their plans were already clearly laid out about how to set up the training in the seven days leading up to London and the challenge with Arsenal.

Napoli take on Arsenal on Thursday night at the Emirates Stadium in London, and with their league position seemingly secure, this will be the most important night of their season so far. They take on Genoa on Sunday but Ancelotti has left no doubt as to which game the club are focusing on in training.

Ancelotti said "Let's get over this defeat as quickly as possible. Because a week later we have a game that can define our season – we are hoping for a return of the Holy Thursday at the San Paolo – if you ask yourself too many questions, you risk crowding the brain with useless thoughts and lose lucidity."