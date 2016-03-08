Napoli target Cavani set to renew and see out career with PSG
12 June at 15:30According to what has been reported by RMC Sport, PSG forward Edinson Cavani is set to renew his contract with the Ligue 1 giants; amid rumours that he could have been considered for a return to his former Serie A club, Napoli.
RMC suggest that Cavani has signalled his intention to see out his career with the Parisien side, eliminating any chance of a return to Napoli.
The experienced striker is an important part of PSG's set-up and the Uruguayan will be hoping to help the team succeed continentally before he retires in the future.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments