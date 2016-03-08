Napoli target Celta Vigo midfielder Lobotka to replace Hamsik

Lobotka Celta Vigo porta palla
04 February at 16:15
According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, Napoli are looking at the possibility, once again, of signing Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. The 24-year-old Slovak has been a target of Napoli for some time, who have expressed an interest in signing him from Vigo in the last couple of transfer windows.

Now, with Marek Hamsik joining Dalian Yifang in the Chinese Super League, Napoli are once again on the lookout for a midfielder. Lobotka has caught the Neapolitans' eyes and could well be a top target for the Naples side in the summer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.