According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, Napoli are looking at the possibility, once again, of signing Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. The 24-year-old Slovak has been a target of Napoli for some time, who have expressed an interest in signing him from Vigo in the last couple of transfer windows.Now, with Marek Hamsik joining Dalian Yifang in the Chinese Super League, Napoli are once again on the lookout for a midfielder. Lobotka has caught the Neapolitans' eyes and could well be a top target for the Naples side in the summer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.