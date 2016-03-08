Napoli target: 'I really like Manchester United, but..'

Manchester United and Napoli target Hirving Lozano has claimed in an interview that while he really likes Manchester United, his favorite team is Barcelona.

The PSV Eindhoven star, who impressed in the FIFA World Cup for Mexico, has drawn links with multiple big clubs. And in a recent interview that he gave to Talksport's Universe Premier, he said: "I really like Manchester United, but my favorite team is Barcelona."

The Mexican has made 11 appearances in the Eredivise so far this season, scoring as many as eight times and assisting four times.

