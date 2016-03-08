Napoli target in talks for new Chelsea contract
20 September at 23:15Chelsea defender David Luiz is reportedly close to signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge, with talks ongoing.
The Brazilian rejoined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 34 million pounds and while he was a vital part of the side that won the Blues the Premier League during Antonio Conte's first season in-charge, his important has reduced since then.
The Mirror in England report that Luiz is now close to signing a new deal at Chelsea, with Maurizio Sarri intent on keeping him at the club and it is stated that talks about the renewal are currently ongoing.
Napoli have been linked with a move for David Luiz and were reportedly interested in bringing him to Stadio San Paolo last summer, but a move never materialised.
The defender's current deal at the Stamford Bridge runs out in the summer of 2019 and the 31-year-old has appeared in all five of Chelsea's Premier League games so far.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
