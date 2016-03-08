Napoli target’s father full of praise for Ancelotti
04 June at 15:10During an interview with CalcioNapoli24.it, Lucas Torreira’s father described how excited his son is having been called up by Uruguay to play at this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia. Riccardo was also asked about the possibility of the Sampdoria midfielder joining Napoli before the start of next season. Here is what he had to say:
“We are very happy about him being called up to play at the World Cup. He made many sacrifices and is very satisfied. Despite the fact that Uruguay is a small country, there is a lot of enthusiasm. Everyone thinks that this team can do very well.
“Ancelotti? He is a wonderful person and a great coach. He understands football very well. Future? Lucas’ desire is to grow. He and his agent will take care of his future.
“Napoli? At the moment, I do not want to say anything about transfer rumours. It’s true that Napoli and Uruguay play in very similar colours, yes!”
(CalcioNapoli24.it)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
