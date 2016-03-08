Juve target Lukaku to disturb Inter, Napoli target Valencia striker, the latest

lukaku, manchester united, primo piano, 2018/19
05 July at 23:45
The transfer market continues to hot up amongst the top teams in Italy with a striker merry go round on the cards.

Rome, Napoli, Juventus and  Inter are all expected to make changes in the striker department.

While the Giallorossi awaits Higuain's decision, they are thinking of Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid as an alternative to the Argentine.

The 25-year old’s high salary (about 6 million) however, might be a stumbling block.
Napoli are also seeking alternatives to Icardi and have identified Rodrigo from Valencia.

Finally, Juventus tried an approach for Lukaku, who is closely followed by Inter. It is a 'disturbing manoeuvre' against the Nerazzurri to obstruct the negotiation (even if Inter has not yet found an agreement).

If, on the other hand, Juventus and Paratici are serious about the attacker then they are effectively weakening their opponent in the market.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Napoli
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.