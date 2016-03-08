Juve target Lukaku to disturb Inter, Napoli target Valencia striker, the latest

The transfer market continues to hot up amongst the top teams in Italy with a striker merry go round on the cards.



Rome, Napoli, Juventus and Inter are all expected to make changes in the striker department.



While the Giallorossi awaits Higuain's decision, they are thinking of Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid as an alternative to the Argentine.



The 25-year old’s high salary (about 6 million) however, might be a stumbling block.

Napoli are also seeking alternatives to Icardi and have identified Rodrigo from Valencia.



Finally, Juventus tried an approach for Lukaku, who is closely followed by Inter. It is a 'disturbing manoeuvre' against the Nerazzurri to obstruct the negotiation (even if Inter has not yet found an agreement).



If, on the other hand, Juventus and Paratici are serious about the attacker then they are effectively weakening their opponent in the market.

