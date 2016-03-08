Napoli, the details of the renewal offer to Callejon

As reported by Corriere Dello Sport this morning, the Partenopei have offered the player a two-year contract, not making any changes to the current €3m per year salary. At the end of the day, the future will come down to Callejon.

The situation at Napoli is certainly a bit chaotic. In addition to performing poorly, there are also a few contracts that need to be renewed, and so far there has been little progress on that front. In fact, Jose Callejon is one of the players who could leave in the summer.