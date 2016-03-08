Napoli, the offer from Real Madrid for Fabian Ruiz revealed
03 December at 17:15Real Madrid have already made an offer for Napoli star midfielder Fabian Ruiz, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Don Balon via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Spanish giants have offered €80 million for the 23-year-old Spaniard, who has been one of the standout stars of the Partenopei so far this season, despite the club’s lacklustre performances in the league. The player, who is also being followed by Barcelona, is contracted to the Naples based club until 2023 but seems destined to leave the club over the next two transfer windows.
So far this season Ruiz has made 17 appearances for Napoli, only missing two games all season. He has scored one goal in that time and has provided two assists, but it’s his calmness on the ball and incredible control of the midfield that has made him so wanted by Los Blancos. He can play a variety of roles in the midfield, from defensive midfield to attacking midfield and on both sides of the pitch.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments