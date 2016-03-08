Napoli, the terms of Koulibaly’s new contract
05 August at 18:45According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli’s new contract for Kalidou Koulibaly, which was announced by president Aurelio De Laurentiis yesterday, has been signed on a five-year deal, worth €3.5 million per season.
This comes after reports strongly linking the Senegalese defender with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea; yet the centre-back has chosen to renew with Napoli, after a very successful season with the Naples-based club.
