Napoli, three clubs interested in signing Lozano: the details
10 March at 17:30Napoli forward Hirving Lozano has many admirers around Europe, with three different clubs interested in him, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 24-year-old Mexican forward, who is contracted to the Partenopei until 2024, has struggled to settle in his first season in Italy. The player joined from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven for €50 million last summer, but so far has failed to justify the expensive move. Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are interested in the Mexican, believing he would help solve the side’s attacking woes.
Two Premier League sides are also interested in Lozano, the report continues. Both Everton and West Ham are keen on the 24-year-old, hoping a summer move may help their goal scoring attempts next season. Lozano has made 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in that time. He has struggled for playing time under coach Gennaro Gattuso after the Christmas break.
Apollo Heyes
