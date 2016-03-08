Napoli, three obstacles for the return of Cavani

Napoli are looking to signing a new centre forward and Edinson Cavani is in line to return at the San Paolo this summer. According to Tuttosport, however, the Partenopei willl find it hard to sign the Uruguay star who has a very high price-tag after his stunning World Cup campaign. Napoli are also not the only club interested in the player who, in the end, has a very high salary that Napoli could struggle to pay. According to the Turin-based paper the Azzurri want to sign a big name to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus move but Cavani is not likely to be the player who will eventually move to the San Paolo.

