Napoli to challenge Inter for Lukaku

Italy calls, Romelu Lukaku answers. The Manchester United striker has made no secret of his desire to move to Italy this summer and has been extensively linked to a move to Inter, but it seems they are not the only Italian club chasing his signature. In fact, Napoli have emerged as a contender to the Nerazzuri for the Belgian hitman, in the event that Milik does not extend his contract and is sold. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, President De Laurentiis is ready to offer €70 million payable in four years for the Manchester United striker.



Thanks to the Decree of Growth launched by the Italian Government and which now must be converted into law by the Parliament, as a Southern enterprise that recruits from abroad, Napoli would pay only 10% of taxes on Lukaku’s wages: €10 million net would be €11 million gross per season, €33 million instead of €55 million for the next three years, which would make the deal very enticing for the Naples club, should they lose the services of Milik.