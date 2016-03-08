Napoli to compete with Juve to sign in-form striker in January
01 November at 15:15Italian Serie A giants Napoli are ready to compete with league rivals Juventus to sign Red Bull Salzburg’s in-form striker Erling Braut Haaland, as per The Guardian cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is becoming one of the hottest property in Europe after scoring 22 goals and providing six assists in just 15 matches in all competition, which also include six goals in three matches in the UEFA Champions League.
It has been reported in the recent past that the likes of Juve from Italy and Real Madrid from Spain are keen on acquiring Haaland’s services, but as per the latest report, the Naples-based club are also ready to compete with the two European powerhouses in order to sign one of the most promising striker around.
However, it will be interesting to see which club will be able to meet Salzburg’s valuation of €45 million for the player who is only playing his third full season at the senior level.
