Napoli to compete with Milan for Lobotka
28 December at 20:15The experience at Celta Vigo is now running out, the future of Stanislav Lobotka can be in Italy. The Slovak midfielder has long been in the sights of the big clubs of Serie A, especially Napoli who is now ready to bid, thanks also to the lowered economic demands of the Spanish club.
With the clause and fee being lowered from around 50 million to under 25 million, many clubs are seeing it as the opportunity to pounce.
And the blues have come very close to this figure: with the blessing of Gattuso, who knows and appreciates the player, Giuntoli has presented an offer of 16 million plus bonuses up to 18 million , but it is not excluded that the proposal may be raised further.
On the other hand, the chances of bringing Lucas Torreira back to Italy , who was removed from the market by Mikel Arteta when he arrived at Arsenal , ready to say goodbye instead to Granit Xhaka (direction Hertha Berlin), for this reason Napoli veered decisively on Lobotka and pushes on the accelerator.
Calciomercato.com has learned that Milan has made contact with Celta for the Slovak, Boban and Maldini are ready to put on the plate a well paid loan with the right of redemption : a solution this, however, not appreciated by the Spanish club, which wants to sell the player outright. Napoli remains far ahead, but Milan is there: the duel for Lobotka starts .
Anthony Privetera
