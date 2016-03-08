Napoli to complete the signing of Fabian Ruiz tomorrow
03 July at 19:50Napoli will be completing the signing of Real Betis midfielder Fabian Ruiz tomorrow.
The 22-year-old Spaniard, also wanted by Lazio and Barcelona at one point earlier this year, had his medical in Naples today. According to reports, Napoli will meet Ruiz’s €30m buyout clause and he will sign a five-year deal at €2.5m per season.
Napoli fans will be excited to see how their new man gets on, after he helped Betis achieve a place in next season’s Europa League.
