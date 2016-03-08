Napoli to make 90 million in sales: the details

Serie A giants Napoli are set to make around 90 million euros from player sales this summer.



The partenopei have already signed Kostas Manolas this summer as a replacement for Raul Albiol, who has joined Spanish side Villarreal for a fee of 4 million euros.



Deals with Parma that involve Roberto Inglese, Seppe and Grassi see them earn upto 32 million euros in sales alone.



They're earned 21 million euros from Amadou Diawara's sale to Roma, earning 1.5 from Roberto Insigne's sale to Benevento. The deal for Marko Rog's move to Cagliari has seen them earn 15 million euros. The sale of Vinicius to Benfica has yielded 157 million euros.