Napoli to make offer for out of favour Arsenal midfielder
13 December at 23:45
Confirmations are coming from regarding the strong interest of Napoli for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. The Italian club is hoping to make an offer and seal a deal quickly for the Uruguayan.
As reported by Calciomercato, the inconsistency surrounding his play time, position and the club as a whole is enough for Lucas to want to make a return to Italy.
Anthony Privetera
