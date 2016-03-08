Napoli to make offer for out of favour Arsenal midfielder

13 December at 23:45

Confirmations are coming from regarding the strong interest of Napoli for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. The Italian club is hoping to make an offer and seal a deal quickly for the Uruguayan. 

As reported by Calciomercato, the inconsistency surrounding his play time, position and the club as a whole is enough for Lucas to want to make a return to Italy. 

Fore more news visit our homepage


Anthony Privetera

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
Sampdoria
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.