Napoli to make substantial profit from Inglese sale

Italian Serie A giants Napoli are in the process of making substantial profit from the expected departure of Roberto Inglese.The Naples-based club signed the 27-year-old from Chievo for a fee of €11 million in the summer of 2017.Since then, the club have made substantial profit as they generated €4.5 million after loaning out the striker to Parma for two seasons and are now expected to let Lucera-born leave for another loan term with an obligation to buy in a deal worth of €20 million plus €2 million of add ons.